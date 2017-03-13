Restaurant owner charged over AK-47s
A restaurateur, who was arrested last Thursday after the police found two AK-47 rifles at his Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara, residence, was yesterday remanded to prison after being read a charge for the alleged illegal possession of the weapons. Christopher Small called "Smallie", 33 of Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate's Court.
