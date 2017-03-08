Restaurant owner adopts baby left beh...

Restaurant owner adopts baby left behind in luggage bag

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

A couple decided to adopt a baby boy who was left in a luggage bag at their restaurant in Taman Kota Masai in Pasir Gudang, Johor, last year. Johor Baru welfare officer Manayi Ibrahim said the couple grew fond of the boy after they were granted temporary custody and began taking care of him since Jan 1 this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Tue PoliciaFederal 2
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mon davy 16
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 3 Buzzkill 101
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 15
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 23 Texxy the Selfie Cat 241
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb 20 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC