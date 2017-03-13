Restaurant manager who sold food cove...

Restaurant manager who sold food covered in 'mouse urine and faeces' fined more than 24K

A restaurant manager who sold food that was covered in "mouse droppings and faeces" has been fined more than A 24,000. Doron Zilkha, manager of bakery and restaurant The Battersea Quarter, was found guilty of five hygiene offences in February and sentenced on March 15 at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

