Restaurant manager arrested for theft

1 hr ago

The manager of Dunkina Donuts on North Roosevelt Boulevard was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of theft after a company representative found more than $4,000 missing from the safe. Devontshe Marquis Carey, 24, of Key West, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with felony larceny grand theft.

