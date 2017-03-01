Restaurant chains pivot to delivery
A number of restaurant chains are pivoting to delivery innovation in an effort to fight off a declining store traffic trend. Papa John's International is dabbling with a premium delivery service in select locations that bumps customers orders up on the list for faster turnaround times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Fri
|Buzzkill
|101
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC