Redondo Beach restaurateur is the nationa s a Top Chefa

A Redondo Beach restaurant owner delivered a near flawless four-course meal to wow the judges during this week's finale of Bravo's “Top Chef,” cooking her way back from elimination earlier in the season and earning the title. Brooke Williamson, the owner of gastro-pub Hudson House in Redondo Beach and Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey, took the honor over Shirley Chung, a talented chef from Newport Beach.

