Orange County Restaurant Manager Suffers Brain Injuries in Brutal Assault
A 33-year-old manager of a pizza restaurant in Huntington Beach, identified as Garret Petersen, suffered traumatic brain injuries after being brutally beaten by two men after he refused to give them free slices of pizza. According to a KTLA news report , Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed two men were booked into jail in connection with the assault, which left Petersen with serious head injuries.
