One of LA's Most Infamous Restaurateurs Snags the Former Acabar in Hollywood
There's life yet at the beautiful old Acabar space. In fact, some heavy construction is underway at this very moment, with the old interior getting a heavy revamp from one very familiar name: John Makhani.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|2 hr
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Tue
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mon
|davy
|16
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC