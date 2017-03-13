'Nuts? My ginger discount is still a global talking point' says Prestatyn restaurant owner
A restaurant that offers cut price meals to people with ginger hair is still going strong more than a year after first mooting the concept. Mark Linaker who opened gourmet burger and chicken eatery Ginger's Grill in Prestatyn last June continues to offer 20% "ginger discount" to all "genuine" carrot tops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 7
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|16
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC