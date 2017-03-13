'Nuts? My ginger discount is still a ...

'Nuts? My ginger discount is still a global talking point' says Prestatyn restaurant owner

A restaurant that offers cut price meals to people with ginger hair is still going strong more than a year after first mooting the concept. Mark Linaker who opened gourmet burger and chicken eatery Ginger's Grill in Prestatyn last June continues to offer 20% "ginger discount" to all "genuine" carrot tops.

