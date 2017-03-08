New restaurant manager at the Rusty Pig in Ottery St Mary
Agata Domarecka has joined the team after working at The Railway in Honiton, River Cottage in Axminster and the Pig at Combe hotel. She moved to the UK from Poland after being discovered waitressing and offered a job in Lyton, before moving to Devon.
