Millionaire Restaurateur Cameron Mitchell: 'I'm Scared Every Day'
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with restaurateur Cameron Mitchell to talk about breaking into one of the most difficult business landscapes in the world -- restaurants. Mitchell's privately-owned company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants now has 32 establishments in 12 states, and sister company Rusty Bucket runs another 24. Even so, Mitchell doesn't take for granted how difficult entrepreneurship can be.
