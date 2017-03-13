McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is Quickly Deleted
There are 1 comment on the WGBH story from 9 hrs ago, titled McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is Quickly Deleted. In it, WGBH reports that:
A post on McDonald's corporate Twitter account caused a stir Thursday morning, denigrating President Trump and calling for Barack Obama's return. The tweet was only up for around 20 minutes - but in that time, it was liked and retweeted more than a thousand times.
#1 9 hrs ago
Was watching CNBC. Looked up and Trump was on talking about Irish Catholics and the election of JF Kennedy. Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day. Will McDonald's be serving green eggs and ham?
I care about my health, so I wouldn't eat there unless the only other choice was starving.
