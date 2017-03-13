McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Tru...

McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is Quickly Deleted

There are 1 comment on the WGBH story from 9 hrs ago, titled McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is Quickly Deleted. In it, WGBH reports that:

A post on McDonald's corporate Twitter account caused a stir Thursday morning, denigrating President Trump and calling for Barack Obama's return. The tweet was only up for around 20 minutes - but in that time, it was liked and retweeted more than a thousand times.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Texxy

Spring, TX

#1 9 hrs ago
Was watching CNBC. Looked up and Trump was on talking about Irish Catholics and the election of JF Kennedy. Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day. Will McDonald's be serving green eggs and ham?
I care about my health, so I wouldn't eat there unless the only other choice was starving.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) 9 hr lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Feb 23 Texxy the Selfie Cat 224
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC