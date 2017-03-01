McDonald's lays out plan it hopes can reverse drop in visits
McDonald's acknowledged that it lost 500 million customer transactions in the U.S. since 2012, and said it plans to use tempting value deals to help win people back. The world's biggest burger chain said last Wednesday during its investor day in Chicago that much of that business was lost after it did away with its Dollar Menu.
