Krispy Kreme offering green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day
The doughnut giant is not only turning its iconic doughnut green, but for the first time, it's also changing the name to O'riginal Glazed on Friday, March 17 at participating locations, according to a press release. "St. Patrick's Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends," said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
