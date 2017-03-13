Krispy Kreme offering green doughnuts...

Krispy Kreme offering green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day

Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The doughnut giant is not only turning its iconic doughnut green, but for the first time, it's also changing the name to O'riginal Glazed on Friday, March 17 at participating locations, according to a press release. "St. Patrick's Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends," said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

