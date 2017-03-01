Iowa lawmaker says business degree wa...

Iowa lawmaker says business degree was Sizzler certificate

An Iowa state lawmaker said Thursday that he didn't mean to mislead anyone by claiming he had a business degree from a company that actually had awarded him a certificate for participating in a training program when he worked at Sizzler. Sen. Mark Chelgren's biography on a website run by Iowa Senate Republicans had listed that he had a degree in business management from Forbco Management school.

