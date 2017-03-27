Indigenous chefs aim to raise awareness of their traditional foods
Canadian cuisine might include a mix of culinary traditions, but the food of one of the country's founding groups is largely missing. An emerging group of indigenous chefs and restaurateurs is hoping to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|228
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC