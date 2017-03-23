Indicted restaurateur no stranger to ...

Indicted restaurateur no stranger to courts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The local restaurateur recently indicted on federal drug and money laundering charges after allegedly using drug proceeds to buy several properties, has drug convictions dating back to 1993 and an extensive criminal history with roughly 50 convictions, according to court documents. Kevin A. Perry Jr. was arrested Monday on nine counts of money laundering, three counts of aggravated cash structuring, one count of making a false statement on a loan application, and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 4 hr Username Entered 227
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,825,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC