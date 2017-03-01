Immigrant with support in Illinois town released on bond
" A Mexican restaurant manager in southern Illinois who doesn't have legal permission to live in the U.S. has been released on bond after being detained last month by immigration officials. Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco posted bond after a hearing Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|1 hr
|not surprised
|92
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|247
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Businesses nationwide participate in a Day With...
|Feb 17
|Truth
|5
|Burger King retires creepy mascot, 'The King' (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|King Burger Phart
|137
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC