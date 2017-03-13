Health care battle continues; 2 more confirmation hearings; Starbucks' shareholders meeting
On Friday, Donald Trump met with Republican legislators and said he was open to changes to the Republicans' health care bill currently being considered by Congress. The bill, called the American Health Care Act, has been criticized from both sides of the aisle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC