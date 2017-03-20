Generous restaurateur receives a priceless gift
For years Anaheim restaurant owner Bruno Serato has helped feed poor kids at the local Boys and Girls Club, even practically going broke in the process. He may have thought his generosity was ended when his White House Restaurant burned down, but then he received a surprise.
