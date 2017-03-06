The restaurant chain wants you to donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Free! IHOP is giving away pancakes Tuesday The restaurant chain wants you to donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.