FRANCHISOR 101: Ostensible Agency Victory
A California federal judge dealt a major blow to employees of a Bay Area McDonald's in their effort to hold the franchisor responsible for its franchisee's alleged failure to pay wages and provide meal and rest breaks. The ruling shut the door on the plaintiffs' argument that franchisor McDonald's could be liable for its franchisees' labor code violations based on an "ostensible agency" relationship.
