Former Lake Geneva restaurant manager pleads guilty in theft case

A former Lake Geneva Burger King manager pleaded not guilty March 20 to taking more than $90,000 from the restaurant over two years, according to court records. Joel I. Escobar-Lopez, 21, of Lake Geneva is charged with two counts of theft over $10,000 in a business setting.

