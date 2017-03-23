FBI, Pasadena Police release video showing Cheesecake Factory bombing suspect
FBI and Pasadena Police Department officials released security footage showing the man they believe tossed a homemade explosive device into the Cheesecake Factory in Old Pasadena on Feb. 2, 2016. The officials said they would offer a reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC