Famed restaurateur badly injured in Greenwich Village attack
Famed restaurateur Silvano Marchetto was choked so hard his trachea was fractured in a Greenwich Village attack by two men, police sources said Monday. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday inside the lobby of the Sixth Ave. building, near W. Houston St., that housed his restaurant, Da Silvano, until it closed after 41 years in December.
New York Daily News.
