Emergency services called to fire at Bresolin restaurant in central Wellington
Firefighters are dealing with a kitchen fire at The Bresolin restaurant on upper Willis St, central Wellington, on Sunday morning. Restaurant manager Juno Miers said there were 10 staff and five customers inside at the time of the fire - all of whom who were evacuated.
