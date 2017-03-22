Dunkin' Donuts doesn't want to be a place where you'd 'sit and write your screenplay' - and that could be key in beating Starbucks "When we think about the sentiment of consumers in America right now, our brand stands for something that is all about hard work, transparency, values - that's our brand," Scott Hudler, Dunkin's chief digital officer, said on Tuesday at a media day. "It's America runs on Dunkin', not Republicans run on Dunkin', Democrats run on Dunkin'," he continued.

