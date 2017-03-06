Driver who was 'high' during crash that killed Utah restaurateur sentenced to prison
A 22-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday for being under the influence of marijuana when he caused a traffic accident last year that killed the founder of Salt Lake City's Siegfried's Deli. Daniel Levert, of Salt Lake City, was charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony automobile homicide for colliding with a motorcycle ridden by 69-year-old Siegfried Meyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|8 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|8 hr
|davy
|16
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 3
|Buzzkill
|101
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC