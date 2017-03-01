Domino's extends streak of US sales g...

Domino's extends streak of US sales growth

Read more: SFGate

Domino's sales jumped 12.2 percent at established U.S. locations in the final months of 2016, marking the pizza delivery chain's 23rd consecutive quarter of growth. The company has been pushing up sales for nearly six years in part by offering easier ways to order online, on mobile phones and even social media.

