Domino's extends streak of US sales growth
Domino's sales jumped 12.2 percent at established U.S. locations in the final months of 2016, marking the pizza delivery chain's 23rd consecutive quarter of growth. The company has been pushing up sales for nearly six years in part by offering easier ways to order online, on mobile phones and even social media.
