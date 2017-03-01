Dishwasher becomes part-owner at one of the world's top restaurants
Ali Sonko, an immigrant from the Gambia, will become a partner in Noma when the restaurant reopens in December, alongside two fellow employees, chef and co-founder Rene Redzepi announced this week. "It gives me incredible joy to let the world know that our restaurant managers Lau and James, and our dishwasher, Ali, have become partners in NOMA," Redzepi said Tuesday on Instagram.
