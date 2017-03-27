Danish court expels man guilty of joining IS group
" An appeals court in Copenhagen has unanimously stripped off the Danish citizenship of a pizzeria owner for joining radical Islamic State militants in Syria, in the first such ruling in Denmark. The Eastern High Court says Hamza Cakan, who has dual Danish and Turkish citizenship, will be expelled to Turkey after serving his term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar 26
|Username Entered
|226
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|15
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC