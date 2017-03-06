Crime 43 mins ago 2:43 p.m.Man arrest...

Crime 43 mins ago 2:43 p.m.Man arrested for dragging woman out of parking lot

A man was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after police saw him speed off with a woman hanging onto the door of his vehicle just across from Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters. It was around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers in the parking lot of CCPD headquarters said they could hear tires screeching across the street.

