Council investigation over row with n...

Council investigation over row with new restaurant owners sparks planning law change

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

A COUNCIL will change its planning policy following a six month investigation into claims a veteran Tory councillor harassed two restaurant owners. An indepedent investigator led a review committee hearing at the Castle Point Council offices, in Kiln Road, Thundersley, following reports Bill Sharp threatened Mehmet Ali Deniz and entered this business without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC