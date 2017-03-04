City honors South Side restaurateur known as a Mother Wadea to her customers
Part of South Vernon Street has been named in honor of Josephine Wade, who is affectionately known as "Mother Wade" to patrons of her restaurant Josephine's Cooking, also known as Captain's Hard Time Dining. The restaurant has been serving up good food for three decades in Chatham.
