Chipotle tries to rebuild trust with parents after safety crisis
Chipotle Mexican Grill, whose rapid growth was fueled by millennials enamored of the chain's signature fresh ingredients, is looking for families to help it recover from a food-safety crisis that tarnished its carefully crafted image. The burrito chain has produced a new kids video series for iTunes that aspires to get children and parents talking about how to make healthier, more informed food choices.
