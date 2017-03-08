Chipotle to close all 15 ShopHouse locations
Chipotle plans to close all 15 of its ShopHouse restaurants next week, ending its attempt to expand into Asian fusion. The company had said last year that it was exploring options for the spinoff chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Wed
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 7
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|16
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC