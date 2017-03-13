China's 'nascent and growing coffee culture' is a massive...

"I am quite convinced that, over time, China will be larger than the US and larger than any market we have in the world," Schultz said. At just 2,543 units in China at the end of F1Q17, we expect Starbucks will likely double its current footprint over the next five years, including at least 500 net new stores per year," The bullish view is based on the huge market for coffee in China where coffee consumption has tripled in the last few years, which Starbucks hopes to exploit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.