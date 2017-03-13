Chicago native rose from hourly worke...

Chicago native rose from hourly worker to restaurant owner

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Ron Harris investigated franchise opportunities and settled on Firehouse Subs, a Florida-based sandwich-and-salad shop started by a couple working-class guys who once were firefighters. Ron Harris investigated franchise opportunities and settled on Firehouse Subs, a Florida-based sandwich-and-salad shop started by a couple working-class guys who once were firefighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... 37 min Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) 1 hr lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC