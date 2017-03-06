Celtic Tiger restaurateurs hold on to a 800,000 home after court approves a 12m debt write-off

High profile Celtic Tiger restaurateurs Pia Bang and Jeff Stokes have escaped bankruptcy and held onto their a 800,000 home after the High Court approved a personal insolvency arrangement for the couple. http://www.independent.ie/business/irish/celtic-tiger-restaurateurs-hold-on-to-800000-home-after-court-approves-12m-debt-writeoff-35508900.html High profile Celtic Tiger restaurateurs Pia Bang and Jeff Stokes have escaped bankruptcy and held onto their a 800,000 home after the High Court approved a personal insolvency arrangement for the couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.