Carl's Jr. Parent Company Names CEO t...

Carl's Jr. Parent Company Names CEO to Replace Andy Puzder

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains on Tuesday named a new CEO to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump. CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. says Puzder will be replaced in April by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc.'s Kentucky Fried Chicken in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
News Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic... Mar 8 Happy Paper trails 103
News Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee Mar 6 davy 15
News Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t... Feb 28 Texxy the Indepen... 11
News In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a... Feb 25 SirPrize 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC