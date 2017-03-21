Carl's Jr. Parent Company Names CEO to Replace Andy Puzder

The parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains on Tuesday named a new CEO to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump. CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. says Puzder will be replaced in April by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc.'s Kentucky Fried Chicken in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.