Cafe owner fined for failing to dispose of business waste lawfully

Jennifer Rogers of Old School Lane, Ely, Cardiff owns the Truck Stop Cafe at Ross Cattle Market in Ross-on-Wye. At Herefordshire Magistrates Court last week the 55-year-old pleaded guilty to depositing waste without an environmental permit, two counts of transferring controlled waste without taking reasonable measures, and acting as a broker in charge of controlled waste when unregistered.

