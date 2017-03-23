Buffalo Wild Wings sued over Downey brawl

LOS ANGELES >> Buffalo Wild Wings was sued by two customers who allege that poor security allowed them to be beaten by a pair of other guests during a brawl outside the Downey location in 2015. Jose Alcantara and James Cerda filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., the Stonewood Center, Allied Barton Security Services LLC, hired by BWW to provide security, and the alleged assailants, Gabriel Fuerte and Josue Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.