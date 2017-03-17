A third of Chipotle's board is on the way out
Chipotle, which is trying to revive its fortunes after being rattled by food safety scares, says a third of its board members will leave in May after their terms expire. The burrito chain, under pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman to speed up its recovery, expanded its board to 12 members in December after four new directors, approved by Ackman, were added.
