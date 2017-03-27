A.G. Schneiderman Announces Jail Sentence Of Restaurant Owner For...

Elisa Parto Of Elisa's Food & Plus, Inc. In Port Chester Failed To Pay Employees The Legally Required Minimum Wage And Overtime, Between 2012 And 2014; She Now Faces Six Months In Jail. , NY - March 27, 2017 - Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today announced the sentencing of Elisa Parto, owner of the restaurant Elisa's Food & Plus, Inc., in Port Chester, NY for failing to pay employees the required minimum wage and overtime.

