4 Ways the Restaurant Industry Is Like the Music Industry

14 hrs ago

Restaurateur Ken Friedman got his start in the music industry, which is evident when you consider the Spotted Pig's reputation for playing host to some of music's biggest names: The enduring New York City hotspot counts Jay Z, Kanye West, and Coldplay as frequent guests. But long before he opened what may be the world's most renowned gastropub with chef April Bloomfield, Friedman had a whole other career playing in punk bands and, later, managing musicians as a self-described A&R guy.

