2 fires reported in Greenwich Thursday; minimal damage done

A ventilation device atop a bank in Glenville caused a roof fire Thursday morning, closing the road, disrupting traffic and giving area restaurant staff an anxious moment. The initial report about the fire may have been raised by a youngster on her way to school, eliciting a vow of gratitude from a Glenville restaurateur whose dining establishment was spared from fire damage.

