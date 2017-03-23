2 fires reported in Greenwich Thursday; minimal damage done
A ventilation device atop a bank in Glenville caused a roof fire Thursday morning, closing the road, disrupting traffic and giving area restaurant staff an anxious moment. The initial report about the fire may have been raised by a youngster on her way to school, eliciting a vow of gratitude from a Glenville restaurateur whose dining establishment was spared from fire damage.
