13:12 Starbucks says boycott threats over refugee hiring hasn't hurt brand

Starbucks Corp on Friday said its business has not been hurt by a social media boycott campaign started in response to the chain's promise to hire 10,000 refugees globally over the next five years, Reuters reported. Starbucks made its Jan. 29 refugee hiring announcement on the heels of President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly Muslim nations.

