13:12 Starbucks says boycott threats over refugee hiring hasn't hurt brand
Starbucks Corp on Friday said its business has not been hurt by a social media boycott campaign started in response to the chain's promise to hire 10,000 refugees globally over the next five years, Reuters reported. Starbucks made its Jan. 29 refugee hiring announcement on the heels of President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly Muslim nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump town riled up after immigration offic...
|Mar 8
|Happy Paper trails
|103
|Starbucks' Plan To Hire 10,000 Refugees Is Hurt...
|Mar 7
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Starbucks, the anti-American, cry baby coffee
|Mar 6
|davy
|16
|The popularity of Starbucks has plunged since t...
|Feb 28
|Texxy the Indepen...
|15
|In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a...
|Feb 25
|SirPrize
|6
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Feb 23
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|241
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC