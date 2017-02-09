Yum sees higher KFC, Taco Bell sales in US; Pizza Hut falls
" Yum Brands reported a higher than expected profit for the fourth quarter as stronger sales at KFC and Taco Bell in the U.S. offset ongoing struggles at Pizza Hut. The company said U.S. sales at KFC rose 4 percent at established locations, while Taco Bell's sales rose 3 percent.
