Women Fight With Restaurant Manager, Police At Girl's Cancer Fundraiser

Two women were arrested Sunday after they struck a Crave Restaurant manager who asked them to be quiet during a fundraiser for a young girl with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, police said. Tanisha Duncan, 22, of Whitney Street, Bridgeport, and Erika Hernandez, 23, of Pioneer Court, Fairfield, were both charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer during the 8:50 p.m. incident at the Sanford Street restaurant, police said.

