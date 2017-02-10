What do four healthy restaurant owners think is the reason for...

Owners from healthy venues Vigour Kitchen, Unique Juices and Nutrition, Healthy Buddha and Eat Fresh at Nan's Kitchen, which offer clean food and drink options to the public, spoke exclusively to the Star about why they think St Helens residents are suddenly conscious about what they eat. Sarah Griffiths, director of Unique Juices, which is situated inside DW Sport on Ravenhead Retail Park, said: "I think people want to look healthy and muscly and have cottoned onto the fact that eating well is a massive part of that not just working out on its own.

