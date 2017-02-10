What do four healthy restaurant owners think is the reason for...
Owners from healthy venues Vigour Kitchen, Unique Juices and Nutrition, Healthy Buddha and Eat Fresh at Nan's Kitchen, which offer clean food and drink options to the public, spoke exclusively to the Star about why they think St Helens residents are suddenly conscious about what they eat. Sarah Griffiths, director of Unique Juices, which is situated inside DW Sport on Ravenhead Retail Park, said: "I think people want to look healthy and muscly and have cottoned onto the fact that eating well is a massive part of that not just working out on its own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|3 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|234
|Starbucks' Shareholders Pay Price for CEO's Pol...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|8 hr
|T-Shull
|43
|Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome
|Feb 4
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Starbucks' Announcement to Hire Based on Foreig...
|Jan 30
|Autistic mormon
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees in response t...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|4
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Jan 29
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC